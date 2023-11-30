one piece is one of the most successful Japanese manga and anime ever, with the fame of Eiichiro Oda’s sensei’s work even increasing in recent months thanks to the live adaptation made by Netflix and consequently also the representations of the hair crew of Straws made by cosplayers from all over the world. Today we propose that of Irina Meier with his Nami cosplay.

Nami doesn’t really have a great introduction, considering that she is one of the most famous characters in general when it comes to anime and manga. An expert navigator with a penchant for money and treasure, she is one of the founding members of Luffy’s ramshackle crew and therefore one of the central characters in most of the narrative arcs of One Piece.

For her cosplay Irina Meier was inspired by one of Nami’s most popular outfits, consisting of jeans and a bikini. A simple outfit, but always of great effect, as we can see in the shot below.