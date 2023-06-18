one piece is Japan’s best-selling manga series, written and illustrated by Eichiro Odaand serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in July 1997. The plot tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body has taken on the properties of rubber after ingesting the so-called devil fruit. To try to find the mythical treasure One PieceLuffy will hire crew mates with whom he will explore the Route Major. The aim of the games is to become the new Pirate King. After the anime television series, produced by Toei Animation aired for the first time on Italia 1 in 2001 and on Italia 2 in 2012, One Piece enjoyed a incredible successwith sales records that have brought it right into the Guinness World Record. It is the most popular manga in the world, with over 500 million copies in circulation as of 2022.