Interest in anime increased considerably. However, neophytes of Eiichiro Oda’s work may not be ready for what they will find in the animated version. Well, there are several things that are very different with their adaptation that could end up distancing them.

Why shouldn’t you watch the One Piece anime if you liked the live-action?

One Piece is a great investment of your time

You have to start with the most obvious. Watch the anime One Piece It is a great investment of your time. After all, the series currently has more than 1,300 episodes of about 23 minutes each. In addition to this, they continue to release more and the manga is not over yet. We could easily reach 2000 chapters to end this epic story.

This has nothing to do with the live-action where everything was quite summarized. The entire arc we saw in the first season lasts about 60 episodes in the anime. So don’t expect everything to happen as quickly as in the Netflix production.

Source: Toei Animation

If you decide to watch the anime One Pieceprepare to have many more more explained and extensive moments. For example, the entire conflict with Buggy was resolved in one episode in the live-action when in the anime it is about three episodes. Plus there are more villains and important battles that were omitted due to the format.

The pace of live-action is faster to appeal to Western audiences. While the anime is slower in certain aspects and takes its time to tell the story of each character and situation. Of course we are not saying that this is bad.

The story is very worthwhile even if it is difficult to get on the train at the moment

Those who saw the live-action of One Piece and they were delighted with him, they know that his story has a lot of potential. The world it presents is quite interesting and we don’t get to the craziest parts. His characters are pleasant and empathetic. In addition, the central mystery has captivated its fans for more than 20 years.

Source: Shueisha

Even so, it is not an easy anime to recommend to people. Especially now when the story is already so immense that it would take a newbie months to catch up. Although if you try you will find that it is a trip that is very worthwhile.

How to get into One Piece without getting into it?

Thanks to One Piece is quite popular, there are many ways to catch up without needing to binge watch all the episodes. With a simple visit to the internet you can find out what his most important arcs are so far. You can even read summaries.

If you are more audiovisual, you can also find different videos on YouTube that show you the important parts of each arch. Although you may miss a few small subplots that later become important.

Source: Toei Animation

Another solution that can make your time with One Piece A little shorter is to skip the opening and endings. This might make some animators cry at home, but it’s totally fine if you just want to focus on the story.. After all, these parts don’t show anything important and you save about three minutes of each episode.

Perhaps the best solution, if you don’t want to invest a lot of time in this anime, is to wait for it to end. Of course we don’t know when this will happen, but it could be a great help. Once it concludes, you will already know the plots that went nowhere and you can skip them when you finally get around to enjoying everything it has to offer.

If we can’t dissuade you, these are some places where you can enjoy it

If, despite everything we told you, you are still determined to give One Piece, we are not going to stop you. In fact, we are going to recommend where to see it completely legally. After all, it is available on several streaming services in Latin America.

In our opinion, the best option currently is Crunchyroll. There you will find absolutely all of its episodes, including the most recent ones that premiere almost at the same time as in Japan.. They also have different versions, such as the original format or HD, for you to enjoy.

Source: Netflix.

Then we have Netflix where you will find up to chapter 381 of the anime. I’m sure you’ll be pretty busy with those while they decide to add the missing ones. Additionally, having your subscription to this service ensures that you will be able to enjoy the second season of the live-action when it arrives.

Finally we have HBO Max which could serve as an introduction to One Piece. This service is the one with the fewest episodes of the anime, as it only goes up to 130. This would practically be the first two seasons of the live-action, if they keep the adaptation faithful. In this service you will also find a couple of their movies, to make the package feel more complete.

As Hal said in an episode of Malcolm in the Middle ‘once you start there will be no turning back’. If you are already determined to follow this path, get ready because it will not be easy to get out of it. But we assure you that the trip will be worth it if you decide to take it.

