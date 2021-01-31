One of the great current mysteries of One piece is related to Roronoa zoro. Before the time jump into the series, this character had both of his functional eyes.

But after his training with Dracule Mihawk, one of the ancient Ouka shichibukaiIt seems that he lost his left eye. Or that is the impression it currently gives. All because a large scar runs through it and it is always closed.

No one knows if Roronoa Zoro lost his eye or not

It is assumed that in the Chapter 599 from the manga it is suggested that he lost it while training. But Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the series, has never corroborated it. Many believe that actually Zoro keeps it closed for other reasons.

Maybe as part of some special technique. And it is that in the world of manga and anime, the fact that a character does not have an eye (or apparently does not have one) sometimes means that there is a tremendous power behind it.

One Piece creator talks about the series’ final years

This topic was addressed Ode recently in an interview he had with Nobuhiro Watsuki, creator of Rurouni Kenshin. This appeared published in the book Rurouni Kenshin Exhibition Official Artbook.

There it was revealed that the creator of One piece told Watsuki when he started with the series he wanted me to Roronoa zoro will end up as a ‘one-eyed’ character in the future. This idea was very popular with his colleague, and he even considered using it.

The creator of One Piece has not revealed the mystery

That for the protagonist of Gun blaze west, which will soon begin serializing. He wanted to prevent people from thinking ahead of time that he stole the concept from Eiichiro Oda.

Something he asked in the interview is how did Zoro It remained like this. But Ode he evaded the question, so it will be up to him to decide when it will be revealed. Surely it will be at some important moment in the plot that reveals how it happened, or its meaning.

It is evident that Roronoa zoro had a strong training with Dracule Mihawk, and that receiving injuries is the least that could happen to him.

We just hope that if he really lost it, it will be in an interesting way, and not like Nick fury at Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you saw the movie of Captain Marvel they will know what we mean.

The closed eye of Zoro it will always be a cause for great suspicion.

