During this year’s edition of the event TUDUM Netflix showed the world the first teaser trailer of the live action series of ONE PIECE. In this handful of seconds we can admire the entire main cast in some fragments from the first season of the series: Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji appear more faithful than ever to their animated counterpart, but we can also glimpse figures such as Bagy, Morgan, Koby and Alvida.

The teaser trailer also announces that the series will be available on the streaming platform worldwide starting next year August 31st. Let’s enjoy the trailer below in the original version and in Italian, as well as a gallery of official photos taken on the set of the series.

ONE PIECE – Teaser trailer

Teaser trailer (original language)

Based on the best-selling manga series in Japanese history and written by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is an unparalleled legendary adventure set on the high seas. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has always been looking for a free life. Luffy leaves his village to embark on a dangerous journey in search of the legendary treasure ONE PIECE and become the king of the Pirates! However, to find the priceless prize Luffy will have to hire his dream crew, find a ship, sound far and wide the vast blue sea, lose the Marines and outwit fearsome rivals. Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) interpret the live action pirate adventure ONE PIECE, conceived in collaboration with Shueisha and produced from Tomorrow Studios with Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as writers, executive producers and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are also executive producing. The previously confirmed cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward and Chioma Umeala. The additional cast will be announced soon.

Source: Netflix