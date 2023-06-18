one piece is once again an inspiration for this Yamato cosplay from gloryamothewhich faithfully reproduces one of the new characters of the series, which quickly became an absolute favorite.

Introduced within the story arc of Wano quite late, Yamato climbed the preference charts of many One Piece fans, also required as an integral part of the Straw Hat Crew.

Daughter of Emperor Kaido, Yamato a difficult relationship with his father, choosing rather to follow in the footsteps of the samurai Kozuki Oden and becoming, in fact, his heir. Having eaten the mythological Zoo-type Devil Fruit, she is able to transform into a wolf, or some sort of hybrid.

Despite being his daughter, she has always shown a remarkable fighting spirit against her father, finding herself on a sort of journey of revenge against the Emperor following the execution of Oden, a true legend for the girl.

Gloryamothe demonstrates great care in reproducing Yamato’s classic style, which comes with his own traditional dress made up of a white kimono with sleeves and a red skirt, complete with demonic horns on the head, as befits the character. Also note the surrounding scenery purely in feudal Japanese style.

