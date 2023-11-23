













One Piece Gets New Art Combining Manga and Netflix Series









The new posters let us see the main cast of One Piece. The actors are seen in the center, with the now classic panel of the ship at sunset, and right behind them are the characters from the manga.

The crew is presented in blue ink strokes and cheerful poses. They accompany their live action performers with charisma, and, of course, allow us to get excited while we wait for news of the second season of One Piece live action.

This series has been recognized for being Netflix’s first successful live actionafter all the programs that had harsh criticism – due to their productions – and were even cancelled, Luffy’s installment came to revolutionize everything.

One Piece tells the story of a little boy who wants to be the king of pirates in a world where devil fruits exist. These provide a special power to the user. Thanks to this, countless pirates and marines have unique abilities.

Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist, wants to obtain the One Piece to become the king of pirates, but no one knows what it is or if, at the very least, it exists. The young rubber man will gather a quirky crew of friends and embark on a great adventure.

Where can I see the live action of One Piece?

The live action of One Piece is available on Netflixis an exclusive production of the platform that has eight chapters, each one lasting approximately one hour.

For its part, the anime series – with more than a thousand episodes – is available on Crunchyroll and the manga update can be read for free on MangaPlus.

