The animation of one piece has been criticized for the pace of fightsthe inconsistency in the manga adaptation, because fans sometimes felt that the most interesting fights did not have enough space to develop.

However, one piece it gets further and further into its story, and fans are looking forward to the battle between Kaido and Luffy, after the fervent matches between Sanji vs. Queen, Zoro vs. King and Lwa, Kid vs. Mom. And it seems that rumors are spreading that, after so many opinions from fans, it could be that the chapter of Gear Fifth it could be one in which more is invested.

In fact, it was previously said that even Warner Bros. would have a hand in the episode, however, this has already been ruled out. And although there is no official information on the numbers destined for the chapter of one piecesince it is known that it is very important to the story, and is likely to receive special attention.

Where can I watch One Piece?

Crunchyroll has licensed the series. It currently has 1069 chapters and is about to animate Luffy’s devil fruit awakening.

You can read the manga one piece via Shueisha’s free app, MangaPlus. It currently has 1087, each chapter premieres on Sundays at 9 in the morning.

