Currently, the Chapter 1000 from the manga of One piece has long been published. The most recent is the 1010, available through Manga Plus.

However, it seems that Eiichiro Oda Y Shueisha they want to continue the celebration around their publication. So there is a new initiative in Japan, which is to create mobile games based on this franchise. The rules of the contest were shared this week in Twitter.

One Piece will have mobile games from fans

The competition in question is called ONE PIECE GAME Award, and is part of the celebration of the thousand chapters of the manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump.

In this contest the goal is to create games for the casual audience on cell phones. Among the committee that will evaluate this software will be the Ode. As for the prize, it will be no less than two million yen. That is more than 367 thousand pesos at the current exchange rate.

One Piece releases a new book, and now the girls are protagonists

That’s what the game will take One piece selected. But things don’t end there. In the message you can read ‘In addition, we will provide up to 20 million yen as game development support money’.

The previous figure is equivalent to more than $ 3.6 million pesos approximately. Perhaps only those who know about development could say if it is enough to create a mobile title. It is clear that it wants to be given due follow-up.

The call is focused on Japanese developers

If the video game turns out to be a good idea, it would be foolish not to turn it into something more complete. On the page of the call it is stated that participants have until July 31.

It should be noted that it only applies to residents of Japan, which was to be expected. Those who participate have the freedom to take advantage of the characters created by Eiichiro Oda. It would have been great for this initiative to go global, but that’s the way it is.

Currently, there are several mobile games based on One piece. But none of them have become hugely successful, and that’s despite the franchise’s huge popularity.

The mention of ‘casual’ is a sign that this title is expected to reach most of the audience. In other words, its gameplay must be very accessible and enjoyable. It seems that some of the titles that do not win first place will be taken into account.

Fountain.



