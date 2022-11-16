During all the development that the manga of one piece There have been talks of mysteries that to this day have not been resolved, including the identity of the mother of luffyeven the true meaning of the poneglyphs. And now, one of the biggest enigmas has been solved after years, that is the true aspect of the famous Dr Vegapunk.

The update comes courtesy of the most recent chapter. This whole act has given a glimpse of genius as he let his assistants greet the straw hats one by one. However, the main culprit was revealed by the end, and the look might not be something many fans were really hoping for.

The “Greatest Brain in the World” is finally here!! pic.twitter.com/3lhcLKIV04 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 13, 2022

As can be seen in the image, the man is definitely an old man with a particular resemblance to the genius. Albert einstein. The two men share similar facial hair, and the Dr Vegapunk he dresses as the scientist. In fact, he looks much less threatening than what he portrayed to us in silhouettes and accounts of other characters.

Now that our heroes have met this great name, it is possible that they will be revealed to them the meaning of his clones, as well as the manufacturing process behind the robots known as pacifists. To that it would call attention that they propose to join as a scientist of the straw hats, after all, the union of another crew member on the ship is still missing.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is good that the creator of the manga solves these unknowns for us, since for years the doctor had been expected to appear before the characters. Now it remains to wait what will happen in the next episode.