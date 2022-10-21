We are getting closer to being able to see on the big screen the premiere of One Piece Film: Red In Mexico and LATAM, in addition, its dubbing into Latin Spanish is now confirmed.

To all this, the cinema chains that will broadcast the film — Cinépolis, Cinemex and the distributor Diamond Films — released the first trailer for One Piece Film: Red with dubbing into Latin Spanish.

The film will be available in theaters from November 3, 2022.

There was a lot of angst surrounding the dubbing of one piecefor several weeks there were rumors about a recast for the Latin dubbing of the anime and correspondingly, of the film.

Source: Toei Animation

In the dubbed trailer the following voice cast can be distinguished:

Mireya Mendoza: Luffy

Alejandro Orozco: Ussop

Nallely Solis: Chopper

These three actors have done the voices of these characters since the dubbing of one piece on Netflix. This leaves us to infer that perhaps the entire cast of the crew will remain.

We recommend: One Piece Film Red starts pre-sale of its tickets

What is One Piece Film Red about? Who is Utah?

Luffy’s crew will sail to an island specially for the introduction of a famous and mysterious singer named Uta. She has a very special voice and for the first time it will be shown to the world. Her identity was unknown, but it will be revealed in the film that she is the daughter of Shanks.

One Piece Film Red was a huge success in Japan — it far outperformed Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero who was fighting directly on the card—. Now it remains to be seen how it will be received in this part of the world along with its Latin dubbing.

You’ll see One Piece Film Red dubbed into Latin Spanish or subtitled? You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.