ONE PIECE FILM RED the next will arrive in Italian cinemas December 1 with Italian dubbing. However, Anime Factory announced that it will be possible to preview the film in the original language and with Italian subtitlesand today shared on the web the list of cinemas (constantly updated) where it is already possible to book your ticket.

The dates on which it will be possible to see ONE PIECE FILM RED I am 7 and 8 November and following this link you can find thelist of participating rooms.

Source: Anime Factory