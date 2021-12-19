The JUMP Festa ’22 currently underway there was obviously no lack of some news on ONE PIECE, even if more specifically we are talking about the new animated film ONE PIECE FILM RED, coming to Japanese cinemas from next August 6.

While the event didn’t offer an actual first trailer for the film, we were still presented with something really interesting: a first look at the design of the Mugiwara, which shows them in a truly modern look that is more relevant to real life.

⋘ ⋘⋘ ⋘ ⋙ ⋙⋙ ⋙ # 尾 田 栄 一郎 描 き お ろ し!

映 画 オ リ ジ ナ ル 衣裳 解禁! ⋘ ⋘⋘ ⋘ ⋙ ⋙⋙ ⋙ 個性 的 な フ ァ ッ シ ョ ン に 身 を 包 み

麦 わ ら の 一味 が

と あ る 島 の 音 楽 フ ェ ス に 参 戦 ⁉️ 「 」

2022 年 8 月 6 日 (土) 公開#OP_FILMRED#ONE PIECE pic.twitter.com/gQW2nYByxU – 『ONE PIECE FILM RED』 【公式】 (@OP_FILMRED) December 19, 2021

The part dedicated to ONE PIECE also saw the release of a special video for the live action series Netflix, where the main cast of actors have expressed their first views on the set and are eager to get started.

Source: JUMP Festa ’22 Street Anime News Network