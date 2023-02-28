Amazon announced that the award-winning animated feature film based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE FILM: REDwill be available on the streaming platform Prime Videos starting in March.

More precisely, the latest film in the saga, directed by Goro Taniguchiwill be available to all subscribers fromMarch 8, 2023. This fifteenth ONE PIECE film, the most successful of the entire saga, grossed over 150 million euros globally during its cinematic screening and will also be available on Blu-ray from March 16th.

Source: Prime Videos