Through a greeting card for the holiday season, Anime Factory – label of Koch Media dedicated to Japanese animation, anticipated the official announcement of ONE PIECE FILM RED, the latest feature film of the famous series coming to Japanese cinemas next August 6. From this we can imagine that the film will arrive soon, perhaps simultaneously with Japan, also in Italian cinemas. However, to be sure we will have to wait for more details from the distributor.

Paris, France – November 21, 2021 – The highly anticipated fourth film in the series made by producer Eiichiro Oda is finally ready! Directed by Goro Taniguchi, known for the CODE GEASS series, the film ONE PIECE FILM RED will be released in Japan on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The legendary story has a new beginning! ONE PIECE FILM RED is the story of “Voce melodiosa” and “Il Rosso”. The thrilling teaser reveals the original character introduced in the film, drawn by Eiichiro Oda. Little information has been revealed about him and the only thing that appears clear is the fact that he is wearing headphones with a microphone and singing to the sky. “Voce melodiosa” and “Il Rosso” are just the first details that can spark the imagination of all the fans to start imagining the story of ONE PIECE FILM RED. In the teaser, unveiled together with a first promotional image, the musical notes and notes of the soundtrack intertwine to reveal the features of the new character, who represents the key to the story. In the last scene, “Shanks the Red”, the pirate who inspired Luffy to embark on his journey, makes a brief appearance that foreshadows the beginning of a new legend.

What adventure and what challenges await the Straw Hat Pirates? What is the secret “Il Rosso” hides? It’s still early to say, but new updates will follow soon!

Eiichiro Oda, general producer, said: “We are making a film! RED! I was tired of always drawing the same old legendary men in movies, LOL! This time I wanted to draw a girl! ‘This is the character we want to create right now!’ It all started like this. Did you know that the great director Goro Taniguchi, who returns to ONE PIECE after doing totally different things, was actually the first person in the world to turn Luffy into an anime? We have many surprises in store for all fans. So, about the new movie, RED, let your imagination run wild while you await it with trepidation! “

Goro Taniguchi, the director, added: “Who would refuse an invitation from a former crewmate who tells you ‘Let’s do it again!’ in front of a set table? This is why I decided to get involved in this project after such a long time. If possible, I would like to be able to look back, understand what ONE PIECE was for me and try to find my own, intimate answers. For this reason it could be slightly different from the ONE PIECE of the past but, precisely for the reasons mentioned above, I would like to create a ONE PIECE that has never been seen before. Of course, this doesn’t mean ignoring what has been done in the animated series and the other films. The ONE PIECE anime has an incredible story. On that basis, I would like to try to explore new avenues with the help of Kuroiwa, the writer, and the rest of the team ”.

Tsutomu Kuroiwa, the screenwriter, said: “Produced by Eiichiro Oda and directed by Goro Taniguchi! All that was left to do was make the script perfect to make the project really interesting! When Oda read the script he said: ‘This is great!’ so I think I managed to complete my task. Over the course of two years of work I discussed with Oda and Taniguchi and the creative process to reach the goal step by step was a bit like living an adventure on a ship and the days passed like a dream. It is a story that we have woven together and I am sure it will be a great film that will touch the hearts of many people. Expect it with enthusiasm! ”.

More than 24 years after its first serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump, the hugely popular Japanese manga ONE PIECE, written by Eiichiro Oda and published by SHUEISHA, reached an important milestone with the publication of the 100th volume on September 3, 2021. In November 2021, the total number of printed copies of the original comic series worldwide has exceeded 490 million, demonstrating the immense popularity of an internationally renowned comic. Additionally, the ONE PIECE anime (airing every Sunday at 09:30 on Fuji Television Network), which first aired in 1999, has finally reached its 1000th episode on Sunday 21 November 2021. At the time of release of the 100th volume of the ONE PIECE manga, the author Eiichiro Oda commented: “The story is in the final stage”, and both the comics and the anime have never garnered so much enthusiasm. On Thursday 11 November the countdown to the broadcast of the 1000th episode of the ONE PIECE anime on the official ONE PIECE website and on the official Twitter account began unexpectedly. @OPcom_info. Many fans have noticed the countdown and have been looking forward to the airing day of November 21st.