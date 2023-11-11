













One Piece: Fans of the series will have the opportunity to face real Marines | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









That will be within the framework of Anime NYC 2023, the important manga and anime convention that will take place in the city of New York in the United States. Part of the US Navy will have a presence there.

That will be in the form of the United States Marine Corps and through a Battle Dome. In the message posted on Twitter by the convention organizers there is no mention of One Piece.

We recommend: It’s like money in the bank: One Piece is still in the Top 10 on Netflix.

But more than one fan has pointed out that there will be no shortage of opportunities for cosplayers from this particular series to appear.

That will be in Booth #373. It certainly seems like an attempt by the Marines to get attention and get some recruits.

Fountain: Netflix.

Especially since it is part of the message that can be read ‘[…]and let’s talk about what it takes to become a Marine!’.

So it is possible that one or another cosplayer of One Piece show up to laugh at this branch of the US military.

The fact is that within Eiichiro Oda’s work the conflict between the pirates and the Marines is an everyday occurrence. The first are considered by many to be the bandits of the sea.

Regarding the latter, they have the duty to impose law and order. Unfortunately, in the world of One Piece They are also at the service of the powerful, and corruption among them is not absent.

They are also accused of committing crimes against humanity and invading countries not aligned with the world order.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

That is why there is a revolutionary army with which they are also in conflict. It is the way in which Oda proposed a world similar to ours.

Apart from One Piece We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 22 times, 9 visits today)