













One Piece: Fans Celebrate Gear Fifth With Classic Illustration From The SNES Era









episode 1071 One Piece its titled “Luffy’s Peak – Attained! Gear Five”. There were rumors that it would even be one of the most expensive chapters in the anime industry.

The fans of one piece They eagerly awaited the episode and some made different arts in response to the fabulous scenes, below the work of @eliccstaley on Reddit:

As we can appreciate, It is a pixel image in purple and moving tones. He allows us to see Kaido and Luffy in the middle of the fierce fight.

Toei Animation describes the episode as:

“A fun unleashed heartbeat! Both his allies and his enemies got involved and are in awe. Is that free and flexible power something ridiculous or a display of freedom? Fortune enters through a cheerful door… from Nika. Here comes the Warrior of Liberation that transcends all imagination!”

Source: Toei Animation

Even the description is overflowing with qualifiers. It is undoubtedly one of the most important chapters of One Piece.

We recommend you: One Piece shows its high level of animation with the Fifth Gear

When does the live action of One Piece come out?

Netflix’s live action will consist of eight chapters and will be available on August 31, 2023.

The full anime is available on Crunchyroll and the manga can be read on MangaPlus for free and in Spanish.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)