Film series: Otaku Films is the name of the event that will begin on Friday, June 16, 2023 and will be located at the Aragón Lighthouse in Mexico City. Among the selection of the cycle, films of one piece and evangelion.

The Ministry of Culture of Mexico City will consent to the otaku from June 16 to 29, 2023, with daily performances at 5:00 p.m. at the Faro Aragón (Av. 517 S/N, San Juan de Aragón I Section, Gustavo A. Madero).

Source: Toei Animation

You can watch the movies one piece for free, since the delivery will not cost and you will be able to enter with your favorite appetizers without restriction.

Below is the billboard:

Source: Ministry of Culture, Mexico City. June 2023

The Film Series: Otaku Films consists of both popular and classic films, so regardless of what kind of otaku you are, you will definitely find something to your liking.

Where can I watch One Piece?

one piece is the popular manga work written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, has an anime adaptation that has more than a thousand episodes and is still on the air. His manga publication has been continuous since 1997, however, currently, his author reported that he must undergo surgery, so he will have his first hiatus that will last for about a month.

