What happens is that by way of retrospective some sequences from Kozuki Momonosuke’s past appeared.

His father, Oden, as well as his mother Toki and his sister Hiyori appear there. However, the animation team decided to recreate this in a very peculiar way.

What happens is that he took up the idea of ​​the cut sequences to commercials that appeared in dragonball to represent these moments in the life of the Kozuki family in one piece.

When Oden appears carrying Hiyori, he remembers Goku doing the same with Gohan in the series of z.

Although in this case Toki also enters the scene. Then there is Oden apparently alone and sitting. It is when Hiyori suddenly appears under his arm.

Fountain: Twitter.

He again remembers Goku with Gohan. In another scene, Toki appears clapping and Hiyori spinning an umbrella on which is a temari, or Japanese cloth ball.

This sequence of one piece is similar to one of the first series of dragonball. It is when Ulong throws the Dragon Balls and Goku as a child keeps them spinning in an umbrella.

Surely the director in charge of this episode, Henry Thurlow, decided to add these references.

Although it should also be noted that a good part of the team in charge of the anime of one piece is made up of personnel who worked in Dragon Ball Super.

Fountain: Twitter.

Without forgetting that Toei Animation is the studio that animates the works of Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda.

Obviously it is a detail that caught the attention of the fans who enjoyed this episode, which is called ‘The main act! Shock and magnetism techniques’.

Apart from dragonball and one piece we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

