As many already know, the anime of one piece had to be suspended in emissions, this for a hack that was done to Toei Animation, a situation that caused many leaks worldwide. However, the matter returned to normal and fans have been able to enjoy one of the best episodes ever made of the series, we are talking about 1015.

In the last broadcast, a remembrance was made of everything that the captain has done Luffy Straw Hat, and now the so-called “worst generation” of pirates will have to face none other than the emperors. This task will not be easy, because the opponents on duty are careful rivals, it is the same Big Mom Y Kaido.

Here you can take a look at the progress:

This new chapter of one piece has the name ofThe battle of the monsters! The three stubborn captains! , this will be one of the biggest fights we’ve ever seen in all of manga and anime. Since we will see Luffy, Law and Kid team up, to show the emperors that they can dominate the new world without problem.

Since this part arrived in cartoon form, many fans have been dying to see it in action, and just this week everyone is going to witness such a unique confrontation. In turn, some wonder what kind of conflicts will be addressed once the current arc ends, that includes the imminent reunion between Luffy Y Shank.

Via: comic book