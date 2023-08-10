













One Piece: Eiichiro Oda was very severe with the production of Netflix









Matt Owens, the showrunner of one piece live action, commented that he is a big fan of the series, but even so, it seems that It was not easy to convince Eiichiro Oda to entrust him with his epic work. Their comments are as follows:

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous about anything in my entire life, here was this person [Eiichiro Oda] who has created this story, for which I feel such love and reverence; and [yo] I am asking you to trust me with your baby.”

It was definitely a great challenge, in principle that one piece was entrusted to a live action production, also foreign. However, the fact of achieving it was only the beginning of the new odyssey.

Source: Netflix

“I’m not going to lie, it was hard at first, this was not the first attempt at a One Piece live action adaptation; and obviously, we weren’t the first people to try to express the work in a new way, but I believe that, [que a final de cuentas] He began to trust us.”

However, andhe fact that Oda has been so involved, allows us to trust that we will finally have a live action that could generate a good review, unlike the other attempts at anime adaptation shows.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball x One Piece: This is how epic Ultra Instinct would be against Gear Fifth

When does the live action of One Piece come out?

On August 31, 2023, the new adaptation of the show will premiere. It was reported that it will have eight episodes that tell the beginning of Luffy’s odyssey.

The new version of the series will be available on Netflix.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)