It might seem that in twenty years the world could not change that much, if we turn to see eras like the Middle Ages we notice long periods of time “without changes”. However, technologies have proven capable of moving extremely fast in the age of capitalism and it seems that Eiichiro Oda recognizes this as something perfect for the live-action of One Piece.

“Back then, 26 years ago, when I started One Piece, it was not possible to adapt a manga like this to live action. But, at a certain point, the CG and VFX quality really started to pick up, and you could bring anything to life. After seeing a lot of those things, I decided to take the plunge, thinking that if we found a reliable team, we could pull this off and adapt it to live action.” commented the mangaka.

Although that’s not allin addition to the adaptation of the real world being able to reach the parameters of Eiichiro Oda’s imaginationthere was another problem, about the protagonist but it seems that it was remedied in an extraordinary way:

“My biggest concern about the live-action was if we could find someone like Luffy. But I was watching various audition tapes, and when I saw you [Iñaki Godoy]I started laughing… You’re like the character I drew in the manga. I intuitively thought: ‘That’s Luffy.‘”, Oda said.

So there are several reasons why you should see the live-action of one pieceit seems that it is the perfect time for its launch.

How many chapters does One Piece have?

Oda’s work is one of the longest-lived and most popular manga, its anime adaptation has also remained as a stable serialization since 1999 and the manga since 1997.

Currently the anime has 1295 chapters, while the manga has 1090 episodes. The series is available on Crunchyroll, for its part, the manga can be read on MangaPlus.

