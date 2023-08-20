













This dialogue between both parties took place over seven years and is partly shown in a couple of videos.

The result is the adaptation with real actors that will have its premiere on August 31, 2023. That day will be his true ‘litmus test’ with the public.

What Oda sent to Netflix about the live-action of one piece It is summarized in the following points, which this service took into account:

We need to consider the worst case scenario.

We cannot say that something is good when it is not.

This is great, but we can do even better.

The fans trust me. So we can’t lie to them.

We currently find our Luffy in real life. I am shocked.

I am touched by the love of ONE PIECE sprinkled in every frame.

Eiichiro Oda, for his part, commented that he would not approve the launch of the live-action series if he was not satisfied.

It seems that this objective was achieved. What Netflix responded to this mangaka was the following:

A 1:1 recreation is impossible.

The live-action adaptation is not about replication. It is expression.

We are not at all satisfied yet either.

We want to rewrite the history of live-action adaptations.

We have two goals, so as not to betray the fans and for the show to be loved by those who don’t know ONE PIECE yet.

The idea is not to create an exact copy of the manga story. What we share with you is a preview of a complete dialogue that will begin to be published from August 25.

This is called Live-Action ‘ONE PIECE’ Voyage of Recordswhich reveals how the project got started, casting decisions, and impressions of the full version.

