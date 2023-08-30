













Oda believes that one of the important points is that you have two different audiences to target. On the one hand the fans of one piece and on the other, those who don’t even know the manga. So you must make a product capable of attracting both equally.

In his opinion Netflix changed the way in which he made this adaptation, since Oda was present all the way. They even promised not to release it until the mangaka was satisfied with the series. That’s why he read all the scripts, made notes on them and acted as a ‘watchdog’ for his work. His goal was always to make sure she adjusted the right way.

As if that were not enough, he believes that the two main challenges of adapting one piece they have already been surpassed. On one side is the story, which he assured that it has no substantial changes. On the other hand, he was worried about not finding an actor that would do Luffy justice, but he said that he found the perfect one with Iñaki Godoy. If the author has that much faith, then we may have a great product on the way.

When does the One Piece live-action come out on Netflix?

The expected adaptation of one piece will be available in the Netflix catalog from August 31. This will have eight episodes initially, which will cover the East Blue arc. That is when Luffy is gathering the first members of his crew.

Source: Netflix.

Each one of the episodes of the series will have a duration close to an hour. So you can have time to adapt several events without problem. Although it is clear that some things will not make it to live action. We’ll know in a few days how it turns out and if Oda was right to trust so much.

