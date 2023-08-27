













The meeting was in the offices of this mangaka. According to Godoy, his meeting with Oda is almost as if he met Batman. Only in the case of the creator of Luffy and company his ‘Batcave’ is clogged with articles related to his work.

It also has a few eccentricities, like sculptures of dogs wearing dark glasses or a pair of glow-eyed skeletons with banjos.

It should be noted that the face of the author of one piece does not appear on stage. That has been going on for a long time and instead of her face there is a drawing of a fish.

This is the one that usually appears drawn in the mangaka comments section in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Iñaki Godoy and Eiichiro Oda exchanged a few questions and answers, from which it came to light that thanks to current advances in special effects, a live-action series of one piece could come true.

Oda igual revealed that he saw many videos of actors for the role of Monkey D. Luffy, but it was Godoy’s interpretation that convinced him the most and he even said ‘I can’t imagine anyone else for this role’.

Not long after, Iñaki Godoy showed Eiichiro Oda a drawing of Luffy that he drew himself. The meeting between the two was very enjoyable and you can see it in the video in this note.

The one on YouTube has subtitles in Spanish, which makes everything much more understandable.

On August 31 the live-action series of one piece on Netflix, which is a Tomorrow Studios production. The first season will comprise eight episodes.

