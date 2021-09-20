One piece It is one of the longest-lived and most remembered anime series. This story that tells us the adventure of Luffy, the pirate, who is in search of the greatest treasure has finally shown one of his most awaited moments. In the current arc of Wano Country, one of the most emblematic characters has shown his face, Yamato,

The son of Kaido has been one of the most awarded characters by the community of One piece. He met Luffy after saving the life of a powerful villain in previous chapters. But, on that occasion, Yamato he had used a mask to hide his identity. So, the big surprise of episode 992 has been revealed.

Yamato has come to claim his title as successor to Oden, the legendary warrior who fought against Kaido, the tyrant of Wano. And, who has kept the borders closed to the world. Certainly, its unveiling has been one of the most important in recent years of One piece.

However, it is yet to be seen in Crunchyroll how your relationship will develop in One piece. Especially for people who have been waiting to see it go into action. For now, we saw in the anime the great speech in which Yamato explains why he has taken on the legacy of Oden on your shoulders and why you want the borders of the country to be opened.

So, let’s hope to see more of Yamato on One piece.