BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Shueisha And TOEI Animation have announced that a new one will be held this year ONE PIECE DAYtwo-day event (at the expense of the name) which will serve to celebrate the anniversary of the debut in Japan of the manga by Eiichiro Oda. The event will take place at Tokyo Big Sight on July 21st and 22nd coming soon and will be streamed to the rest of the world.

The feature film will be broadcast during the event ONE PIECE FILM RED in a special screening where cheers and shouts will be well received. Day two features an onstage event with cast members, and there will be announcements regarding merchandise for the series, as well as numerous other activities.

Let’s see below the announcement trailer of the event.

ONE PIECE DAY 2023 – Trailer

Source: ONE PIECE Official Street Anime News Network