One piece is about to reach its thousandth chapter, so it is not uncommon for fans to start wondering about the possible end of the saga.

On several occasions they have mentioned that it is very close, even the same Eiichiro Oda He claimed to have a more considerate four or five years, although it is not definitive.

After much speculation, the creator of One piece He spoke again about the possible end of his work, and it is probably not very hopeful.

The Adventures of Luffy and the straw hat crew still seem to have a lot to show for; however, little by little we are inevitably approaching the end.

In a recent interview, Eiichiro Oda spoke to the creator of Rurouni Kenshin about the future of One piece and if it was real that it would end in five or six years, and although he did not give a concrete answer, he showed that he is already thinking about ending it.

He mangaka he only answered that no person should continue writing manga after the age of 40, so he falls into the category.

In a few years we could see him as the new king of pirates.

The vague answer of Eiichiro Oda does not leave us anything clear about how long to live One piece, although there are some clues.

An editor of the work at one point stated that the series should end shortly after the Wano arc, and in response, the creator assured that he has it contemplated but could not be sure when it will happen.

One piece it has a strange magic that keeps forcing Oda to return again and again; however, we must mentalize ourselves and assume that Luffy’s adventures will not last forever.

With the 1000th chapter approaching, do you think this story is already worn out or that it still has more to show?

