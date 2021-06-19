Every time a new volume of the manga of One piece, the section of SBS of this one contributes interesting details about the history, world and personages of this one.

Eiichiro Oda, its creator, is the one who attends it and answers the questions that readers ask. According to this mangaka, he is always attentive to what they send him, and even if he is late, he always responds to them. The fact is that the most recent volume has a very curious question.

Gol D. Roger’s ‘Mysterious Baby’ in One Piece

We will not say that it falls into the category of spoiler because what appears was already in the anime. What this person raises is that in the Chapter 966 from the manga, Goal D. Roger Y Rayleigh while holding the children of Oden, Momonosuke Y HiyoriThey said something very peculiar.

The first one commented ‘reminds me of the days of the past’, and the second, ‘I haven’t had time with a baby in years !!’. Who are both pirates referring to when they say it?

That is the great mystery, since this fan commented that women are not seen in the crew of Goal D. Roger. So it must be before they got on the ship. And what did the creator of One piece about?

Well, what he commented was ‘… Huh? Say that? This is just… (sweat) J-just skip that a bit! It’s nothing to worry about, nothing to worry about! Fyuu, Fyuu (whistling sound) ‘. It is certainly a strange answer.

Eiichiro Oda evades the answer with great grace

Here are two theories. The first is that it has to do with some future reveal within the manga, and that the baby they played with is someone important today.

So we just have to wait and see if this is revealed. The other theory is that perhaps it was a mistake of this mangaka. Despite the great care he takes with the history of the series, sometimes some things escape him. But it looks unlikely, and the first idea sounds plausible.

It doesn’t seem like it’s something that is revealed in the Wano Country Arc from One piece, but who knows. This part of manga and anime history has revealed a lot about the past.

So it cannot be ruled out entirely. But for now things level up in the story, and the biggest battles are being fought. It will be a matter of seeing if at some point you go back to other times already gone to tell stories that no fan knows.

