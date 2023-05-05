













One Piece Creator Says Live-Action is Almost Ready and in Safe Hands

Now, we don’t know if out of commitment or to calm the waters, Eiichiro Oda, the creator of one piecewent out to give a series of statements that can be misinterpreted or, failing that, also cause some hope.

In said statement he says that, although Netflix and Tomorrow Studios they understand each of the characters, the reality is that they come from different cultures and their way of thinking is very different. This question can be frustrating because even though everyone wants to go in the same direction “vibrate at different frequencies”.

Source: Netflix

Then, the One Piece creator points out that now everyone is on the same page and “they finally made it.” To that he added that Netflix committed to him and that they will only release the series only when he is satisfied with the result.

Finally, Oda himself said that it reminds the cast and crew that “The most important thing is that the project is fun for everyone”.

One Piece live-action will be eight episodes, confirmed!

An additional piece of information that appears in the communication of Eiichiro Oda is that the series will consist of eight episodes. If the success is of the size, let’s say stranger thingsthen we could already talk about a second season of one piece with flesh and blood actors.

Yeah Netflix and Eiichiro Oda hit on this product, they will have, without problem, content for the next ten years. It’s just a matter of this live-action being true to the original product, entertaining the audience, and having those moments that fans love.

