Despite having taken his years, one piece has finally managed to end the main conflict that has taken place in the country of wanohaving two heart-stopping fights against Kaido Y Big Mom. And while the characters have a period of peace, it is confirmed that one of the most important familiar faces of the work has disappeared from the map.

In the last episode of the print version we are told that sabo is in danger due to some clashes, which is why the revolutionaries are escaping from all kinds of dangers. For her part, the princess live of alabastawho was once a companion to the Straw Hats, was reported missing after her father’s death was confirmed.

The current plot one piece revisit the headquarters of the Marinerevealing that sabo has become a great hero to the people of the world for killing the father of live, Cobra. This is considered a major problem as the family Nefertari is one of the original 20 that started the world governmentand after this the disappearance of live it’s a mystery.

It is somewhat complicated to know the circumstances behind the murder of the princess’s father, since it had been implied that the crew of Luffy was allied to the kingdom of alabasta. At the same time, the disappearance of the character may imply a secret plan, one that could give the girl with blue hair an important participation after a long time.

For now, everything is uncertain as the Straw Hat crew rests after the battle in wano.

Via: comic book