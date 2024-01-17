













The remake of One Piece Will be called The One Piece and its production is in charge of Netflix and WIT Studio, Due to certain information from the fiscal years, we know how long the expected project has been in development.

It seems that The One Piece has been in development since at least November 30, 2023, in other words, time before the official announcement was made.

The premiere of the new installment is not yet clear, however, it is already controversial, several animators from Toei Animation – the original studio of the series – have expressed concern that their work will be forgotten after the arrival of the remake.

On the other hand, it is also worrying that WIT Studio will announce that it will increasingly opt for cutting-edge technologies for their series, which makes everyone think about the tools of AI.

Source: Shuēisha & Toei Animation

However, none of this will be clarified until the remake comes out and we can review each of these details at the reception. Are you excited about the remake or are you team Toei until you die?

Where can I watch One Piece?

The anime series is available on the Crunchyroll platform, which is responsible for its timely distribution in LATAM.

The delivery is available both translated and subtitled, on the other hand, the manga work is updated through the Manga Plus page that has available the last three episodes of the delivery for free and legal reading.

The popular live-action One Piece It is available on the Netflix platform; which also has several chapters of the series and a couple of movies.

