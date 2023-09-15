













One Piece: Confirmed! The second season was announced









The live-action of One Piece It is one of the most important deliveries of the fall season. The first season adapted almost the first hundred chapters of the original work of the manga which, let us remember, currently has 1075 chapters.

Despite the great success of the series, the production company had not revealed the plans for a second season, until this moment, through the social networks of Twitter and with a flirtatious videoEiichiro Oda revealed that Netflix renewed the series.

Source: Twitter

Here is what he said:

“I spent a lot of time working on [One Piece] with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, […] It seems like people all over the world have been enjoying the show, making the production team’s hard work really worth it. Two weeks after its launch, I received great news. “Netflix has decided to renew the show.”

He mentioned this through the marine telephone (the snail) that we see in the live-action series, so we can rest assuredthe live-action of One Piece will return soon.

Source: Netflix

We recommend you: Netflix: After One Piece these are its next anime adaptations

When does the second season of One Piece: live-action come out?

Now the plans for a new season of the live-action of One Piece, However, the release date is still completely unknown. Although the producers previously commented that the scripts were almost ready and the only thing left to film was if the series were renewed, we must remember the strong strikes that are still taking place in Hollywood.

Especially because of this is that you cannot have release windows, however, excellent news is that a new season has been confirmed.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)