Throughout the series of One piece, Eiichiro Oda, its creator, has delved a lot into the past of various characters. To such a degree that versions of them often appear when they were in their early years, when they were just children.

This is how the childhood of characters such as Monkey D. Luffy and their nakama, but also from other pirates like Shanks, Buggy the Clown, Trafalgar D. Water Law, Boa hancock and many more.

Luffy and more One Piece characters return to their childhood

Occasionally, they appear in the anime, sometimes as part of the main story or some side story, aka ‘filler’. But there are other cases where they have only been handled in the manga.

In view of the above, a company decided to take advantage of Luffy and company like children for a new commercial. This is to promote the food delivery and takeaway app menu (That’s what it’s called). So we see them eating at ease.

This is not the first collaboration that this software has with One piece. Previously, there was a commercial that mixed the animated characters with real actors.

The only bad thing about this promo is that it lasts very little – just 15 seconds – but at least it allows you to understand the premise. Through menu It is possible to order any type of food and it is sent to your home or workplace. It is similar to similar applications around the world.

It’s just part of a bigger promotion

Chronologically, it would be difficult to see some characters together as children. In the case of Monkey D. Luffy and most of its nakama there is not so much problem. One of the exceptions would be Brook.

All because he is much older, and in fact, in the video he appears alive, since he is currently a skeleton. Nor is it possible that Luffy would have met with Shanks Y Buggy of children, since they are older in age. Not for nothing were they next to Goal D. Roger.

From what has been revealed so far, this is only the second of the commercials based on One piece that will be published. The next one will be out on May 5. How long it will stay online is a mystery.

We say this because once the promotion ends this type of content is removed. This has happened before with other collaborations, such as that of Cup noodles. It was an excellent campaign, but unfortunately it was very short-lived.

