The first spoilers of the series will be available online very soon. chapter 1127 Of ONE PIECE. Before discussing it, let’s do a little recap, where were we with the previous pages, those of chapter 1126? Oda has put his foot on the accelerator, the chapter opens with the mugiwara and the Giants traveling towards Elbaf. The scene changes and we move to Shanks and Bartholomew: the latter has challenged the Red Emperor and now will have to suffer the consequences. We return immediately afterwards to Hachinosu, where Blackbeard he appears disappointed that Coby was not captured but at the same time he is very happy with Garp’s capture.

Finally the twist, the mugiwara and the Giants, after a long celebration, realize that the Sunny where part of the crew were present has disappeared. The change of scene shows Nami in a room that seems made of Lego, wearing Viking clothes… what happened?

Could this be the work of the man who was waiting for them on Elbaf?

Chapter 1127 Spoilers

The issue is getting more and more heated. Elbaf has finally begun. As always, Oda manages to catapult us into the midst of events and there is no lack of mystery that keeps us glued. The next chapters will be dense and full of information.

First of all we hope to find out what they are Blackbeard’s next moves. The pirate has in fact captured Garp and intends to go and look for the poneglyph to find the One Piece. There are also some things to unravel the intentions of the rebels who, as we know, are preparing everything for a great war. Finally, it remains to be understood why the mugiwara are separated again. Many theories on the internet claim that there is Loki Behind all this, the big baby prince of Elbaf. Others have also theorized that his power is linked to the Lego bricks that make up the room where Nami woke up.

However, we can make a thousand and one theories, but we just have to wait a few more hours to know everything…

