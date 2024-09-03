The first spoilers of the series will be available online very soon. chapter 1125 Of ONE PIECE. The message of Vegapunk it started and literally turned the tables. While the Mugiwara they are heading to Elbafthe Navy’s top brass are having a heated discussion. Meanwhile, the surrounding world is learning about the events that have happened in Egghead. What will happen now? Before discussing it, let’s do a little recap, where we left off with the previous pages, those of chapter 1124?

As news of Egghead begins to spread around the world, let’s see Bibi and Morgan discussBibi is in fact annoyed by how Morgan always reports the news in his own way without sticking to the facts.

The scene then shifts to the moving dialogue between Kizaru And Akainu. Akainu does not seem satisfied with the result obtained and lashes out at Kizaru provoking his anger. Kizaru is in fact shocked for being forced to kill Vegapunk and abruptly silences the Grand Admiral.

So let’s go back to the mugiwara on the giants’ ship together with Lilith which reveals to them that Vegapunk is not dead as long as she is alive. Vegapunk’s presence and his scientific knowledge will therefore be fundamental from now on for the mugiwara.

Finally Oda concludes with a double splash in which he depicts mugiwara, Lilith and giants celebrating while the island of Elbaf seems to be getting closer and closer. On the new earth, a figure is waiting for them.

Who could it be? What surprises will Elbaf have in store for our protagonists?

Chapter 1125 Spoilers

While we wait for the spoilers to come out, let’s discuss for a moment what to do. After twenty years of waiting, Elbaf is finally near, what will await them from now on? The chapter ended in a very mysterious way, we saw a shadowy figure on the shores of the new island waiting for the arrival of the Mugiwara. Now the only thing to ask is who that individual is, if it is someone already known or some new bizarre character.

On top of that, the great war seems to be about to break out. The mugiwara have really messed up Egghead, I’m not surprised if the government starts to restrict all the seas to find and eliminate them.

We’ll see… what’s certain is that something unpredictable awaits us, let’s sit back and enjoy the show.