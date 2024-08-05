The first spoilers of the series will be available online soon. chapter 1123 Of ONE PIECE. The message of Vegapunk it started and it literally turned the tables. While Vegapunk was about to reveal something related to the dynasty of D. the Gorosei have managed to interrupt the transmission. However, Emeth, the Giant robot of the Ancient Kingdom, seems to have a tougher shell than we thought. So he re-emerges from the water and runs to the aid of the mugiwara, helping them escape. What will happen now? Before discussing it, let’s do a little recap, where we left off with the previous pages, those of chapter 1122?

Chapter 1222 showed one of the most interesting flashbacks in recent years. Oda opens the chapter with The reactions of the most important pirates to the terrible revelations of Vegapunk on One Piece. We also see a Coby who, with a determined look, primes himself to stop Luffy before he can get his hands on Roger’s treasure.

Later, moving the scene back to Egghead, we see Emeth using his ultimate weapona gigantic haki attack that sends four of the five Gorosei back to Marijoa. All except Saturn in practice. The scene of the Im’s reaction to the haki strike in which he senses Joy Boy’s presence.

Emeth had in fact sealed inside himself a haki attack from Joy Boy himself, and Oda reveals this to us by making Emeth’s memories resurface, showing a dialogue between him and Joy Boy. A figure who is depicted to us only in silhouette but who has made his fan base explode due to his peculiar physical characteristics (he appears to be missing a leg and an arm).

What will become of the mugiwara now? With the Gorosei out of the way, will they finally be able to escape and reach Elbaf?

Chapter 1123 Spoilers

The saga has finally passed the climax, from here on the tension will melt until Elbaf probably. Chapter 1122 finally revealed and showed Joy Boy’s figureand has finally made us understand how crucial and influential this character is even after 800 years in which the Government has tried to hide his figure.

Thus begins the final narrative cyclethe race to One Piece and the realization of Luffy as a liberator. The impact that Luffy has in fact had on the characters of the saga such as Bonney has further strengthened his role as a liberator, thus entrusting him with the legacy of Joy Boy.

The details about Joy Boy’s physical appearance, however, are those that have most shocked the fanbase. The pirate in fact seems to be missing a leg and an arm.

Of course, Egghead is almost over, so the next chapters will be a link between the Vegapunk arc and the Elbaf arc. So we expect nothing more than a transition chapter before the summer holidays.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The Egghead saga is available in simulcast on Prime Video and a week later on Netflix. The manga is available in its entirety on Amazonwhere you can also buy the animated feature film ONE PIECE MOVIE: RED. The ONE PIECE live action series is available on Netflix, here is our review.