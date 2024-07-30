The first spoilers of the film are available online. chapter 1122 Of ONE PIECE. The message of Vegapunk it started and it literally turned the tables. While Vegapunk was about to reveal something related to the dynasty of D. the Gorosei have managed to interrupt the transmission. However, Emeth, the Giant robot of the Ancient Kingdom, seems to have a tougher shell than we thought. So he re-emerges from the water and runs to the aid of the mugiwara, helping them escape. What will happen now? Before discussing it, let’s do a little recap, where we left off with the previous pages, those of chapter 1121?

Chapter 1121 continues to reveal the message of Vegapunk while the mugiwara are still busy escaping from the Gorosei. For the latter there is nothing particularly new, the scene continues to follow blow after blow and the mugiwara they try to push the five elders further and further away as the Sunny and the giants’ ship set sail.

Interesting instead is the speech of Vegapunk that proceeds by revealing to the world the existence of the rarest breeds and the World Government’s decision to erase them from history. This is why massacres and genocides are always the order of the day.

Finally Vegapunk makes an appeal to the world talking about One Piece. He says in fact that Whoever manages to obtain it will have in their hands something that can literally change the world. Oda then with a splendid final splash shows in review all the characters linked to One Piece, most likely destined to compete and compete to obtain the most precious treasure in the pirate world. Characters among which there are some very mysterious ones, including I am And a man who looks an awful lot like Shanks.

Chapter 1122 Spoilers

Before we leave you with spoilers for the chapter, let’s analyze the rumors circulating on the internet about 1122.

The plot is beyond any doubt that it is heading towards an epochal conclusion, the mystery of One Piece has finally been put before our eyes and the race for the treasure has officially begun. And now we also have the names and faces of the participants in this race.

It seems that the final saga of the entire manga is finally opening (I can’t believe I’m about to say this). The saga is now coming to an end, it’s clear that in a few chapters we will see the Egghead incident (even if we now know it’s something related to Vegapunk’s message) and the conclusion of the saga that will open new paths for the mugiwara.

Which island will be next? Will Elbaf give the mugiwara a new adventure or will it just be a chance to rest and regain strength for the final journey?

Chapter 1122

Spoilers from Redon and Pew.

Special cover with an illustration by Smoker drawn by Oda as a tribute to the author of My Hero Academia (which ends this week).

drawn by Oda as a tribute to the author of (which ends this week). Emeth against Gorosei .

against . Emeth uses a gigantic haki attack that Joy Boy had sealed on him in the past.

had sealed on him in the past. The Gorosei are sent back to Mary Geoise.

The Straw Hat gang leaves Egghead.

Joy Boy’s silhouette is still in shadow, but some details of the character can be seen.

Saturn appears to still be on Egghead, only the other four were sent back to human form.

Break next week due to Weekly Shonen Jump’s break (one of the usual scheduled breaks for the Jump).

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The Egghead saga is available in simulcast on Prime Video and a week later on Netflix. The manga is available in its entirety on Amazonwhere you can also buy the animated feature film ONE PIECE MOVIE: RED. The ONE PIECE live action series is available on Netflix, here is our review.