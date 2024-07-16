The first spoilers of the series will be available online soon. chapter 1121 Of ONE PIECE. The message of Vegapunk it started and it literally turned the tables. While Vegapunk was about to reveal something related to the dynasty of D. the Gorosei have managed to interrupt the transmission. However, Emeth, the Giant robot of the Ancient Kingdom, seems to have a tougher shell than we thought. So he re-emerges from the water and runs to the aid of the mugiwara, helping them escape. What will happen now? Before discussing it, let’s do a little recap, where we left off with the previous pages, those of chapter 1120?

Chapter 1120 is a chapter that doesn’t reveal much. However, it does have a very important flashback of Clover and Vegapunk as young men. A flashback where Vegapunk appears very scared of what the Ohara scholars have discovered. Also, Clover confesses to Vegapunk that he too possesses the D. in his name. One of the many reasons he was killed.

The scene shifts back to the mugiwara who have now managed to set sail but the Gorosei do not seem to give them the win at all. However, it is thanks to theintervention by Atlas and Emeth who re-emerges from the waters that the mugiwara seem to regain hope. Finally Emeth addresses Luffy as Joyboy and, always addressing his old companion, states that the time has come to “use him”.

Use what? A devastating weapon? Or a diversion to scare the mugiwara away?

Chapter 1121 Spoilers

The official preview of Shonen Jump This week is very vague as always. This time it’s about the escape of the mugiwara from the island. This time however it’s about the conclusion. Has it arrived?

It will certainly play a fundamental role in this conclusion. Emeth. The sentence he pronounces at the end of the chapter is in fact very interesting. It almost seems that Emeth somehow hides a secret weapon that allows him to resolve the situation in an instant. Thinking back to the words about ancestral weapons in Vegapunk’s message, it is very likely that it is an armament or something with a war function.

Spoilers confirmed by Pew and Redon.

There Thousand Sunny she almost arrived near the ship of Elbafwhere is it Saturn as we saw in the last chapter.

as we saw in the last chapter. Luffy jumps and sends Saturn flying with one punch.

jumps and sends Saturn flying with one punch. Other reactions of You live , Shirahoshi And Judge .

, And . Bonnie returns to using its form “ Nika ”.

returns to using its form “ ”. Vegapunk He talks about ancient weapons and says that the fate of the world depends on who gets the One Piece.

He talks about ancient weapons and says that the fate of the world depends on who gets the One Piece. Let’s see other reactions from important people like IMU the revolutionary army, Aokiji some marines, some unknown characters, Dragon, Shanks, Buggy, Mihawk and Cross Guild .

the revolutionary army, some marines, some unknown characters, . You can also see a boy who seems to belong to the family Figurland (It looks like Shanks).

BREAK NEXT WEEK.

And as a reminder, please wait for the full summary to have an opinion on the content of the chapter, as this summary is only a small part of the chapter, and there are many things left unsaid.

The break is most likely to avoid having two weeks without ONE PIECE, as Weekly Shonen Jump will be taking a break in August.

