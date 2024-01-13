













This animated adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga began broadcast on October 20, 1999 in Japan and is a work of Toei Animation. Since that date its transmission has been almost continuous and no one knows when it will end.

One Piece: When does chapter 1090 of season 21 premiere?

Chapter 1090 of season 21 of One Piece will premiere on Sunday, January 14, 2023 in Japan, but due to the time difference it is a day earlier in Mexico and much of Latin America.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

The previous chapter of the anime is 1089, known as 'A new chapter begins! The paths of Luffy and Sabo!'. In this episode Luffy talks about the dream he has with his nakama.

But Sabo still reveals that he did not kill King Nefertari Cobra and that is when the World Government comes into action. This is how he brings out a fearsome weapon capable of destroying entire islands and that wiped out Lulusia from the face of the world by orders of Imu.

The new chapter continues with the Egghead Arc in the anime (in the manga it starts before), with Monkey D. Luffy and his crew arriving on Future Island. There is the laboratory of the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, an inventor famous for his creations throughout the world.

One Piece: What time does chapter 1090 of season 21 premiere?

The new episode of One Piece It will be broadcast at its usual time but like everything that happens on television it is not 100% guaranteed.

However, if everything goes well, its broadcast will be at 8:00 pm on January 13, 2024, central Mexico time. Below you can see other schedules for Latin America:

8:00 pm in Guatemala.

9:00 pm in Peru.

9:00 pm in Ecuador.

9:00 pm in Colombia.

10:00 pm in Venezuela.

10:00 pm in Bolivia.

11:00 pm in Chile.

11:00 pm in Argentina

One Piece: Where can you see chapter 1090 of season 21?

the anime of One Piece It is available in Latin America and many other countries and regions outside of Japan on Crunchyroll. This video service has all the episodes of the anime so far. In the country of the Rising Sun the main broadcast is on Fuji TV.

In Mexico, as in the rest of Latin America, the new episodes of the anime arrive on Crunchyroll. But those that have dubbing arrive on Netflix later.

What is One Piece about?

It is the story of Luffy, who has the dream of becoming the Pirate King and to do so he has to find the One Piece. That is the fabulous treasure that the previous monarch, Gol D. Roger, hid.

To achieve this, he gathers nakama or comrades from all over the world, who have their own dreams and ambitions.

Their journey has taken them all to cross an immense ocean, live great adventures and face countless challenges and enemies.

