This animated adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga began broadcast on October 20, 1999 and is a work of Toei Animation. Since that date its transmission has been continuous and it is not yet known when it will end.

One Piece: When does chapter 1089 of season 21 premiere?

Chapter 1089 of season 21 of One Piece It will premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Japan, but due to the time difference it is on the 6th in Mexico and much of Latin America.

The previous chapter of the anime is SP-1, known as 'A very special chronicle! Momonosuke's path to becoming a great Shogun'. This is not a regular episode, but a summary of what happened in the Wano Country Arc.

The previous one, 1088, continued showing what is happening in the world, such as the outcome of Blackbeard's fight against Boa Hancock, and the revelation that Luffy has a dream that few know about.

The new chapter will mark the beginning of the Egghead Arc in the anime (in the manga it starts earlier), where Monkey D. Luffy and his crew arrive on Future Island. This place is where the laboratory of the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, the greatest scientific genius in the world, is located.

One Piece: What time does chapter 1089 of season 21 premiere?

The new episode of One Piece It will be broadcast at its usual time but like everything that happens on television it is not 100% guaranteed.

However, if everything goes well, its broadcast will be at 8:00 pm on January 7, 2024, central Mexico time. Below you can see other schedules for Latin America:

8:00 pm in Guatemala.

9:00 pm in Peru.

9:00 pm in Ecuador.

9:00 pm in Colombia.

10:00 pm in Venezuela.

10:00 pm in Bolivia.

11:00 pm in Chile.

11:00 pm in Argentina

One Piece: Where can you see chapter 1089 of season 21?

the anime of One Piece It is available in Latin America and many other countries and regions outside of Japan on Crunchyroll. This video service has all the episodes of the anime so far. In the country of the Rising Sun, the main broadcast is through Fuji TV.

In Mexico, as in the rest of Latin America, the new episodes of the anime arrive on Crunchyroll. But those that have dubbing, although more delayed, are on Netflix.

What is One Piece about?

It is the story of Luffy, who has the dream of becoming the King of the Pirates and to do so he must find the One Piece, a fabulous treasure that the previous 'monarch', Gol D. Roger, hid.

To achieve this, he gathers nakama or comrades from all over the world, who have their own dreams and ambitions. Their journey has taken them to cross an immense ocean, live great adventures and face countless challenges and dangers.

