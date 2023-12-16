













One Piece chapter 1088: at what time and how to watch the new episode









If you live on the West Coast of the United States you will be able to see it at 6:00 pm PT (Pacific Time), and if you live on the East Coast at 9:00 pm ET (Eastern Time). In other regions they must make the corresponding adjustment to be able to enjoy this new delivery.

Chapter 1088 One Piece has its premiere in Japan at 9:30 am on December 17. Its official title is Rufi no Yumeand in Latin America it will be Luffy's Dream.

We recommend: One Piece says goodbye to Wano and gives us a look at its next arc that you will also see on Crunchyroll.

It is considered part of the 'intermission' before the premiere of the Egghead Arc, which is the one that follows in the story and the current one that corresponds to the manga.

It is directed by Tatsuya Nagamine, while the script is by Shinzō Fujita and the animation by Kenji Yokoyama.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

From what can be seen in the preview of chapter 1088 of One Piece The conflict on Amazon Lily, the Island of Women, continues. Marshall D. Teach, aka Blackbeard, holds Boa Hancock, the Pirate Empress, prisoner.

Koby, for his part, is a spectator of what is happening, while around him almost everyone, both allies and enemies, is petrified by Hancock's power. The situation is extremely dangerous and complicated.

But it seems that someone will arrive to impose order, and in the video you can see Rayleigh, someone who is too powerful to be taken lightly.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Not for nothing was he the right hand of the late Pirate King, Gol D. Roger.

However, to be able to see it in action we will have to wait for chapter 1088 of the anime to premiere. One Piece, for which there is not much left. This one promises great emotions and action.

Apart from One Piece We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)