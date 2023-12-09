













Those who watch the series on the West Coast of the United States will enjoy it starting at 6:00 pm on Saturday, and those on the East Coast from 9:00 pm on the same day. With respect to Mexico it is an intermediate hour.

The next chapter of One Piecetitled ‘The War on the Island of Women! – The ‘Koby the Hero’ Incidentcan be seen in central Mexico from 8:00 pm This after the schedule change that the series had.

Regarding where to watch One Piece, it is on Crunchyroll. This is the video on demand service that has the streaming rights in almost the entire world. The exceptions are Japan and several countries and territories in Asia, which is common.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Chapter 1087 of the anime One Piece It is already part of the twenty-first season. It’s supposedly from the Egghead Arc like in the manga.

But Toei Animation decided that this part of the story will not formally start until next year. So the chapters that come from the end of the Wano Country Arc and up to Egghead could well be considered an ‘intermission’, which is quite useful.

The reason for this is that it allows us to know what is happening in the world at the same time that Monkey D. Luffy and his nakama advance to Egghead Island.

That is, it allows you to have a global perspective and reveals what the World Government, the Navy, the Revolutionary Army and various other groups and factions are doing in One Piece.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

That goes for the other emperors, like Marshall D. Teach aka Blackbeard, Buggy the Clown, and Red-Haired Shanks.

