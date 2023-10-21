The tranquility and happiness in ‘One Piece’ could come to an end. After Luffy’s victory over Kaido, Wano’s new protector, Momonosuke, offered to give a banquet to the Straw Hats as thanks for saving the village from him and freeing him after being a slave for 20 long years. But the festive atmosphere would be close to ending due to a possible new threat, will Luffy and Zoro be able to recover in time to face it?

In this note we will tell you all the details regarding the premiere of the anime chapter based on the work of Eiichiro Odaand that it would be very close to entering the Egghead bowa story that is current in the publications of the manga of the same name.

What time does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1080 premiere?

The 1080th episode of‘One piece’which is under the direction ofKonosuke Uda,will premiere on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The new chapter of the anime will begin broadcasting at4.00 amin Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 3.00 am

3.00 am Colombia: 4.00 am

4.00 am Ecuador: 4.00 am

4.00 am Venezuela: 5.00 am

5.00 am Chili: 6.00 am

6.00 am Argentina: 6.00 am

6.00 am Spain: 11.00 am

How to watch chapter 1080 of ‘One piece’ ONLINE?

The 1080th episode of the anime developed by the studioToei Animationwill be available on the platformCrunchyrolla page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content.

Zoro and Luffy woke up after the fight against Kaido and began their recovery process. Photo: Toei Animation

It should be noted that all the episodes of the previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through the aforementioned website. Another service where you can find the episodes of the series isNetflix; However, it can only be seen there until the fifth season.

Where to watch ‘One piece’, chapter 1080 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see‘One piece’FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way will you be able to watch the anime at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

