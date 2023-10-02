The last chapters of ‘One Piece’ have brought calm not only to the fans, but also to the country of Wano, and after the fierce fight between Luffy and Kaido we all needed a little rest and tranquility to prepare for what lies ahead. is coming In the previous episode, we witnessed the return of a character, who confused several for a moment due to his renewed appearance, and who could become someone important for the development of the story.

If you want to know who it is and what role it will play in the anime, don’t miss the following note, in which we will tell you all the details about the premiere of its new chapter.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘One Piece’, chapter 1078, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

When does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1079 come out?

The new episode of the anime, which is based on the manga written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, will premiere on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This series, which began broadcasting in 1999, is still in the Wano arc, which seemed to be coming to an end; However, there are still some important moments missing to give way to what will be the Egghead arc, which has already been published in the printed version for about a year.

What time does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1079 come out?

Chapter 1079 ‘One Piece’ It will premiere in Peru at 4:00 am on the previously indicated date. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective schedules so that you can be prepared for its launch:

YOU CAN SEE: When is ‘One Piece’ chapter 1078 released?

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

Where to watch ‘One Piece’, chapter 1079 ONLINE?

Chapter 1079 of the series, which is developed by the studio Toei Animationcan be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It should be noted that all episodes of previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through the aforementioned website. Another platform where we can find the famous anime is Netflix; However, it is only possible to see it until the fifth installment.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘One Piece’, chapter 1077, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE FOR FREE?

Momonosuke made his return to the series, although with a completely different appearance than he was remembered. Photo: LR composition/Toei Animation

How to watch ‘One Piece’ chapter 1079 ONLINE FOR FREE?

If what you want is to see ‘One Piece’ FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after its official premiere because, only in this way, you can watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, although since they are websites dedicated to piracy, unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

#Piece #chapter #release #date #times #watch #anime #ONLINE