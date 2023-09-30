After showing us Luffy’s tough victory over Kaido, with which he freed the citizens of Wano, ‘One Piece’ will continue with the adventures of the intrepid ‘Straw Hat’ pirates. This confrontation, one of the longest in the saga, captivated from beginning to end all fans of the series based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, which had as its highest point the transformation of Monkey D. Luffy into his long-awaited Gear. 5, which was the key to winning and thus returning peace to the world.

If you don’t want to miss the next chapter of ‘One Piece’check the following note, in which we will give you all the information you need prior to its official launch.

YOU CAN SEE: When is ‘One Piece’ chapter 1078 released?

What time does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1078 premiere?

The new episode of ‘One Piece’whose anime is under the direction of Konosuke Uda, will premiere on Sunday, October 1, 2023. This chapter will begin its broadcast from 4.00 am in Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

YOU CAN SEE: ‘One Piece’, chapter 1077, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE FOR FREE?

Where to watch ‘One Piece’, chapter 1078 ONLINE?

Episode 1078 of the anime developed by the studio Toei Animation can be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It should be noted that all the episodes of the previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through the aforementioned website. Another platform to find the chapters of the series is Netflix; However, it can only be seen there until the fifth season.

The ‘One Piece’ manga had a stop, so it will not be published in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Photo: Toei Animation

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ 1078 ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘One Piece’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because only in this way will you be able to watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

#Piece #chapter #PREMIERE #time #watch #anime #ONLINE