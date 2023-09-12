After the premiere of the live action ‘One Piece’, added to Monkey D. Luffy’s Gear 5, fans of the anime that is based on the manga of the same name —created by Eiichiro Oda— They are very excited, since their favorite series is in the eyes of the entire world. And it has even more reasons to continue like this, since it will release its chapter 1076, in which you can see the outcome of the fight between Luffy and Kaido, the same one that is part of the Wano Arc.

If you don’t want to miss this exciting episode, HERE we will tell you all the details to schedule it.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘One Piece’: live action broke records and dethroned ‘Merlina’ and ‘Stranger Things 4’ on Netflix

When does ‘One piece’ chapter 1076 come out?

The new episode of the anime, which first aired in 1999 under the direction of Konosuke Udawill be released on Sunday, September 17, 2023. This chapter, which belongs to season 13 of the series, will be one of the last of the Wano Arc, since those in charge announced the beginning of the Egghead Arc, which has already been published in the manga for about a year.

What time does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1076 come out?

Chapter 1076 ‘One piece’ will premiere in Peru at 4.00 am of the previously indicated date. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective schedules so that you can be prepared for the launch:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘One Piece’, live action: second season of the series is ready to begin filming

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

Where to watch ‘One piece’ chapter 1076 ONLINE?

Episode 1076 of the anime, which is developed by the studioToei Animationcan be seen through the platformCrunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It should be noted that all the episodes of the previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through the aforementioned website. Another commissioned platform is Netflix; However, it can only be seen until the fifth season.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix adds more animes!: after the premiere of the live action of ‘One Piece’, ‘Naruto’ is present

However, if you want to watch ‘One Piece’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you can watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, Although these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

Luffy achieved Gear 5 in episode 1071 of the anime. Photo: Toei Animation

#piece #chapter #release #date #times #watch #anime #ONLINE