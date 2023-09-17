‘One Piece’, an anime based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, is one of the best series in history, according to connoisseurs of the genre around the world, who were also excited about its live action adaptation by part of Netflix and with the revelation of Monkey D. Luffy’s Gear 5. On the other hand, they are getting ready to experience a thrilling finale of the Wano arc, which would come with the end of the training between the protagonist and Kaido, something that we will be able to see during the broadcast of chapter 1076.

For this reason, if you do not want to miss any of the outcome of the fight, in the following note we will tell you all the details so that you can watch it as soon as its original broadcast comes out ONLINE.

What time does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1076 premiere?

The new episode of ‘One Piece’whose anime is under the direction of Konosuke Uda, It will premiere on Sunday, September 17, 2023. This chapter It will begin broadcasting at 4:00 pm in Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times.

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

Where to watch ‘One Piece’, chapter 1076 ONLINE?

Episode 1076 of the anime developed by the studio Toei Animation can be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It should be noted that all the episodes of the previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through the aforementioned website. Another platform to find the chapters of the series is Netflix; However, it can only be seen there until the fifth season.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ 1076 ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘One Piece’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you can watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

The end of the confrontation between Luffy and Kaido promises to be one of the most exciting in the anime. Photo: Toei Animation

