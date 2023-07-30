The moment that all ‘One Piece’ fans have been waiting for is getting closer, since Gear 5, Luffy’s latest transformation, is about to be revealed, so lovers of the famous anime will be expectant with what It can happen in episode 1070. Due to this, in the following note we will give you all the information so that you do not miss anything from the most recent episode of the mythical series, which began broadcasting in 1999.

When does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1070 premiere?

Toei Animationthe study in charge of the production of ‘One Piece’announced that chapter 1070 of the series will premiere on Sunday July 30, 2023. In addition, the episode can be seen in simulcast, that is, the simultaneous broadcast worldwide from its premiere in Japan.

The anime premiered on October 20, 1999, having been on the air for 24 consecutive years. Photo: Toei Animation

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1070?

The new chapter of the anime, which is directed by Konosuke Uda, and which is based on the manga of the same name created, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, can be enjoyed through crunchyrolla streaming platform specialized in this type of content, and where, in addition, you can see all the previous episodes of the series.

What time to watch ‘One Piece’ chapter 1070?

The new chapter can be seen from 4 am throughout Peru, but if you are in another place in Latin America or Spain, here we leave you all the schedules corresponding to each country:

Mexico: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 4.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 p.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Argentina: 6.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 6.00 a.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

When will Gear 5 be shown in ‘One Piece’?

As reported by pages specialized in the world of anime, Luffy’s long-awaited transformation will be revealed for the first time in chapter 1071 of the series, which will premiere on August 6, 2023. On the other hand, it is estimated that the battle between Luffy and Kaido comes to an end in episode 1072, in which we can continue to see Gear 5, and which will be released on August 13.

Gear 5 will be the last and most powerful transformation of Monkey D. Luffy. Photo: Toei Animation

