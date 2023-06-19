













One Piece: Cast of live action reacts emotionally to the first trailer

It only remains to wait for the delivery of the new episodes of one piece live action, however, if you were not moved by the trailer as an independent installment, surely you will after seeing the reactions of the official cast.

The reaction of Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy, is especially emotional. since we can see how she bursts into tears with emotion. For their part, the other actors are surprised by each scene and in some shots they have collective laughter that surely remind them of particular events on the recording.

The main cast of One Piece live action is as follows:

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Source: Netflix

Among part of the cast also stands out Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks Jean Henry as Fullbody, and Len-Barry Simons as Chew.

When does the live action of One Piece come out?

one piece live action will arrive on the Netflix streaming platform on August 31, 2023. It will have eight episodes that will last one hour. It will adapt events from East Blue, one of the main ones that follows the union of the main pirates of Monkey D. Luffy’s crew.

